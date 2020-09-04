Happy news for football lovers of Bolarum

Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy with officials of Ranga Reddy District Football Association and players at the unveiling function of the Valluvar Nagar Football Club flag and logo in Hyderabad.

Revanth promises to develop existing stadium

For the football lovers in and around Bolarum, there is something to cheer about. Senior Congress Party leader and Malkajgiri Lok Sabha member A. Revanth Reddy has promised to develop the football stadium now being maintained by Valluvar Nagar Football Club.

It may be mentioned here that this is the belt which has produced outstanding footballers who have represented the country, including Peter Thangaraj, D. Kannan, T. Balaram, John Victor, Victor Amalraj and Aleem Khan. In fact, this was the ground where some of the aforementioned legends honed their skills before cycling their way to the city to be mentored by one of the greatest football coaches of India, late S.A. Rahim.

So, when Mr. Revanth Reddy announced that he would get ₹50 lakh released from the MP’s Constituency Fund, the joy of the football fraternity was understandable. P. Rajendran, president of Ranga Reddy District Football Association (RRDFA), said, “Well, this is something we have been waiting for long. And when Mr.Revanth Reddy unveiled the club’s flag and logo at the ground this Monday, we were obviously thrilled.”

“Interestingly, Mr. Reddy promised not only to develop the football stadium but also the entire stretch around the venue so that it would be a full-fledged stadium which can host national and international matches,” the RRDFA chief said. “Mr. Reddy mooted this proposal long ago, but because of the pandemic, it was put on hold. Now, we hope to get things started at the earliest,” he said.

Terming it as a huge moment for Hyderabad football, Mr Rajendran said, “Since we have qualified coaches like P.D. Emmanuel, K. Shivakumar and many former players willing to help groom the young talent, I am sure the stadium, once complete, will change the contours of football in the city itself.”