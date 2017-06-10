Hands-free vacation made easy

For those who want a hands-free travel on weekends and long vacations in their own cars, a mobile application now provides drivers. On Saturday, CabIndians launched a mobile-based cab service in the city with a pool of 700 drivers and 1,000 cabs.

On the app, personal drivers will charge ₹4 per km to drive a micro car like Maruti Alto. They will charge ₹6 for mini cars like Indica while prices for driving Sedans will be ₹8 per km and for SUVs, it will be ₹12 per km. For the cab service, the minimum fare will be ₹40.

No surcharges

At the launch, the cab service company said they would not add surcharges to both cab or driver fares during peak hours.

“Our motto is to provide convenient and affordable cab and driver services. Our drivers charge relatively low commission and hence will be more dedicated to the job than in other cab aggregator companies,” Naresh Mitta, founder of Bilwam India Cabs Pvt Ltd, which operates as CabIndians, told The Hindu.

Mr. Mitta, who is a marketing and finance expert and educated in Mumbai and IIM-Bengaluru, said it was his dream to set up a cab service which was based on tours and travels model. “We can also link the customers’ flights or any other mode of travel to the cabs or the drivers they need in Hyderabad,” Mr. Mitta said.

While the cabs plied by the aggregator have safety features, including Save Our Souls alerts, even drivers linked to the application would be monitored online as their routes and hours behind the wheel would be mapped on the app. The CabIndians would also run background checks on those who join the cab and driver pool, to aviod convicted felons from taking up such jobs.

The company also launched its offline service which can be accessed by dialling 48484949.

In Hyderabad, the number of cabs attached to the application are expected to increase by 30% in the coming months, the company heads said.

The service plans to expand to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai in future. The CabIndians would be a competition for other cab aggregators in the market, including Uber and Ola.

The CabIndians, which promises to be a prudent choice for budgeted travel, also provides a feature that allows the customer to access the current fare at any given point during the rental. The service would also provide 24X7 customer support online and on phone.