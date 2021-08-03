Handloom fest from today

The annual handloom exhibition ‘Go Swadeshi’ by GoCoop is back in Hyderabad. It will be held from August 4-8 at Kalinga Cultural Hall, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills.

GoCoop is a marketplace that connects weavers, artisans, co-operatives and clusters directly with consumers through its Go Swadeshi exhibitions organised across India.

In its 10th year, the exhibition will showcase a wide range of authentic handloom saris, fabrics, dress materials, stoles, dupattas, menswear, home décor and accessory products by weavers and artisans from different parts of the country. It will also offer a mix of contemporary and traditional handlooms with collections by weavers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The collection also includes embroidered saris, dupattas and stoles by the Lambadi community.

Go Swadeshi by GoCoop aims to support artisans market their products to sustain themselves and to help the sector recover from the impact of COVID-19.

The organisers are ensuring that weaver and artisan partners are vaccinated, and safety protocols followed as per government guidelines. The exhibition will be open between 11 am and 8 pm