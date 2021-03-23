Handloom expo from March 27

A special handloom expo-2021 of the Department of Handlooms and Textiles, New Delhi, would be organised here from March 27 to April 9 to liquidate the accumulated stock of the Primary Weavers’ Cooperative Societies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The expo would be held at Yadadri Bhavan Kalyana Mamdapam in Barkatpura. It is being organised to provide the marketing facility to the societies since the condition of weavers is miserable in the two States due to lack of proper marketing facility for handloom fabrics, according to an official press release. About 60 Primary Handloom Weavers Cooperative Societies from all the districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would participate in the special expo with their wide range of valuable silk and cotton fabrics.