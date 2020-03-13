Hyderabad

Hand sanitisers in GHMC offices

In the context of COVID-19 being declared a pandemic by WHO, and increasing number of the infected across the country, GHMC has decided to keep hand sanitisers near the electronic biometric attendance registers across its offices, and also available for sanitation workers. The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan and attended by Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar here on Thursday.

