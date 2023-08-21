HamberMenu
Hand-picked by KCR, Nagajyothi vows to emerge triumphant from ST-reserved Mulugu Assembly constituency

Daughter of a late Maoist leader she would be contesting for the seat held by former Maoist leader and Congress MLA Seethakka

August 21, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MULUGU

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
BRS candidate for the ST-reserved Mulugu Assembly constituency Bade Nagajyothi

BRS candidate for the ST-reserved Mulugu Assembly constituency Bade Nagajyothi | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Overwhelmed with joy after being chosen as the ruling BRS candidate for Mulugu ST reserved Assembly seat, Mulugu Zilla Parishad chairperson Bade Nagajyothi could not hold back tears while watching Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announcing the names of the party nominees for the coming Assembly elections on television on Monday afternoon.

Ms. Nagajyothi, a 29-year-old post-graduate who holds a B. Ed degree, shed tears of joy soon after her name figured in the party nominees’ list with her family members greeting her at her house in the district headquarters town of Mulugu.

Ms. Nagajyothi, is daughter of late Bade Nageshwara Rao alias Prabhakar, a Maoist leader, and late Rajeshwari alias Nirmalakka, hails from Kalvapalli village in Tadavi mandal of the tribal majority Mulugu district.

She entered into active politics by winning as an independent sarpanch of her native Kalvapally in 2019 and later won as the ZPTC member of Tadvai on behalf of the TRS (now BRS) and went on to become the ZP vice-chairperson.

She was handpicked by the BRS leadership for the Mulugu Assembly seat presently represented by Seethakka of the Congress party.

Speaking to the media, a visually elated Nagajyothi thanked BRS supremo Chandrasekhar Rao for giving her an opportunity to contest the next Assembly elections from her native Mulugu district.

“I will make the BRS flag fly high in Mulugu by winning the Mulugu seat,” she asserted.

