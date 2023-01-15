HAML completes 21 km of pre-construction survey work

January 15, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) has covered 21 km of the survey work to fine-tune the metro alignment and station locations up to Fort Grant underpass near the Shamshabad town, with the entire work slated to be completed by the month-end, informed managing director N.V.S.Reddy on Saturday.

The survey is being carried out by using a satellite-based Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) and the Electronic Total Station with built-in programs for more accuracy and capturing of accurate coordinates. It is part of the pre-construction activities taken up in parallel processing mode to expedite the grounding of airport metro works even as expert engineering consultants as part of the ‘General Consultant’ will be in position by early next month with the last date for submission of bids being January 20, he said, in an official release.

While the detailed project report has followed a typical railway engineering method to identify the station locations, an innovative approach is now being adopted by taking cognisance of the massive commercial and residential developments which have come up in the last few years in Nanakramguda, Financial District, Kokapet, Narsingi, Rajendranagar and Shamshabad areas.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) master plan for the development of this part of the city and its outskirts is also being studied to determine the station locations. Actively involving the local traffic police inspectors in the traffic survey has been yielding good results in identifying the ideal station locations and making the station access facilities cost-effective, he explained.

Mr. Reddy reiterated that the work is being done as per Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision of dispersing the city’s growth to its outskirts and providing affordable housing within a commute distance of less than 30 minutes to workplaces.