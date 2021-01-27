Half of senior police officers in Cyberabad are women: Sajjanar

First edition of SHEPahi initiative launched

Half of senior police officers in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate are women, and women constitute 12% of its work force, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar.

He was speaking at the first edition of SHEPahi, described as a first-of-its-kind initiative for women police personnel. The event saw more than 750 women police personnel in attendance. Actor Anuskha Shetty flagged off three Dial 100 Immediate Response Vehicles and a SHE Shuttle.

The Commissioner said women officers are efficient and that 34% of investigating assistants are women. Three drivers of Dial 100 Immediate Response Vehicles – B Ganga, K Geetha and Swapna – learned to drive after joining the police force last October. All women recruits will be trained to drive, he added. He also spoke of the contribution of court constable Pankaja, whose efforts led to conviction of 16 persons.

Swati Lakra, Additional Director General of Police, Women Safety Wing, said women officers are equal to their male counterparts. She informed Bharosa Centres, established in 2016, will will reach 10 other places this year. Touching upon the Dial 100 initiative, she said the response time is less than 10 minutes, underscoring that safety of women is priority.

Anushka Shetty expressed admiration for women officers and described them as the real stars, and said that she feels safe because of their unflinching hard work.

The event saw deliberations on problems faced by women in the police force.