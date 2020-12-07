Hyderabad

Half-naked body of woman found near Hyderabad’s Jalpally lake

The half-naked body of a woman was found near Jalpally lake at Pahadi Shareef here in the little hours of Monday.

Police said that the woman, who is yet to be identified, is aged between 25 and 30 years and the incident might have taken place between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Her face was damaged beyond recognition as the suspect bludgeoned her with a stone, LB Nagar DCP Sunpreet Singh said.

Speaking to The Hindu after visiting the crime scene, Mr. Singh said that the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy and they are analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area to identify and nab the suspect.

When asked if the victim was sexually assaulted before she was bludgeoned to death, the officer said “this aspect can be known only after the postmortem examination. However, we are suspecting that she was raped before the murder.”

A case has been registered and a probe is on.

