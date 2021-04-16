‘Haldivagu will be full year round’

Manjeera water is being used locally, says Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that with Godavari water from Kaleshwaram flowing down from Kondapochamma reservoir, both Haldivagu and Manjeera would come to life forever and there would be no water problem from now on.

Addressing a gathering after offering prayers to the Godavari at Haldivagu in Masaipet mandal along with Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs M Padma Devender Reddy and Madan Reddy, and MLC S. Susbhash Reddy on Friday, Mr Harish Rao said that the previous Congress governments had left Godavari water to Andhra Pradesh while the TRS diverted the route of Godavari and made the lands green.

“Godavari water overflowing Haldi is one of the happiest movement in my life. The direction of Telangana has changed with Godavari water. Haldi, Pasupuleru and Manjeera will be full of water and farmers can have two crops from this season. Medak and Narsapur areas will benefit with Godavari water at Haldivagu,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that in the past projects used to be on rivers whereas now the reservoirs like Kondapochamma, Ranganaiaksagar and Mallannasagar were being built in the hills.

“We have achieved this task what previous governments could not in the last seven decades. Telangana stood first by cultivating paddy on about 53 lakh acres,” he said, adding that Manjeera water was being used locally instead of diverting it to Hyderabad.