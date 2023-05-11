Haj cost from Hyderabad among lowest in the country

May 11, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

Expenses for Haj pilgrimage from the Hyderabad embarkation point is among the lowest in the country, according to official data.

Making the pilgrimage from Hyderabad tentatively costs a total of ₹3,05,173, and is the third lowest after the Bengaluru and Mumbai embarkation points. The relatively lower cost comes as a relief to Haj applicants given the fact that most of them use their savings accumulated over several years to make the pilgrimage.

“The cost of the pilgrimage is highest if one makes the trip from the Gaya (Bihar) embarkation point. The tentative cost there is a little over ₹4 lakh. The difference with Hyderabad is around ₹1 lakh,” an official of Telangana State Haj Committee (TSHC) said.

According to a circular released by the Haj Committee of India, the cost of making the pilgrimage from Bengaluru costs ₹3.03 lakh and from Mumbai, just over ₹3.04 lakh. Further, the total cost of making the pilgrimage from Hyderabad as compared to the prices fixed for Haj Season 2022 is significantly lower — another reason for pilgrims to heave a sigh of relief.

“Last year, Haj pilgrims who went through the TSHC paid a total of ₹4,12,000. As you can see this is much higher than the tentative amount that has been announced this year,” said TSHC Assistant Executive Officer Irfan Shareef.

The TSHC is also grappling with some pilgrims not possessing PAN cards which could lead to problems in exchanging the Rupee for the Saudi Riyal. According to officials, a PAN card is required if pilgrims wish to buy currency valued at over ₹50,000. Therefore, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Haj Committee of India, pilgrims who do not have a PAN card have been instructed to obtain one through National Securities Depository Limited.

Meanwhile, TSHC chairman Mohammed Saleem and executive officer B.Shafiullah on Wednesday met Hyderabad International Airport management and Central Industrial Security Force officials to discuss arrangements for pilgrims at the designated Haj Terminal.

This year, the TSHC received 8,659 applications of which 8,104 were from first-time applicants. As many as 5,278 applicants were selected through a draw of lots. It is likely that given cancellations across the country, a larger number of pilgrims from Telangana will fly to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.