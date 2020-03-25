Haj committee ready for any eventuality

The Telangana State Haj Committee (TSHC) is bracing for any eventuality in the wake of COVID-19 cases increasing, including a complete cancellation of Haj season 2020.

Sources said the TSHC on Tuesday received a circular from the Haj Committee of India, an agency of the Ministry of Minority Affairs. The circular sent by HCI CEO Maqsood Ahmed Khan touched upon the lack of clarity from Saudi Arabia over the participation of Indian pilgrims in Haj.

“Yet Saudi Arabia has not decided it in their latest communication and has asked for not doing any new commitment for Haj 2020. The amount deposited by Hajis with the HCI is safe and can be returned fully at any time in case any unexpected decision happens in future (sic),” an excerpt from the circular reads.

In-charge EO B. Shafiullah said, “We are yet to get clarity from Saudi Arabia. Once the Haj Committee of India receives this clarity, we will take the necessary steps. We are prepared for all any kind of scenario.”