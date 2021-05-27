Haj committee appeal

HYDERABAD

27 May 2021 21:34 IST

The Telangana State Haj Committee on Thursday requested those intending to make the pilgrimage to submit vaccination details such as number of shots administered as well as the vaccination certificate to the Haj Committee of India. Pilgrims will have to also specify whether they were hospitalised in the last six months, and if at all they intended to go ahead with the Haj. The details are to be uploaded on www.hajcommittee.gov.in.

