The Telangana State Haj Committee on Thursday requested those intending to make the pilgrimage to submit vaccination details such as number of shots administered as well as the vaccination certificate to the Haj Committee of India. Pilgrims will have to also specify whether they were hospitalised in the last six months, and if at all they intended to go ahead with the Haj. The details are to be uploaded on www.hajcommittee.gov.in.
Haj committee appeal
Staff Reporter
HYDERABAD,
May 27, 2021 21:34 IST
Staff Reporter
HYDERABAD,
May 27, 2021 21:34 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 27, 2021 9:34:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/haj-committee-appeal/article34660990.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story