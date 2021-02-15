Habitual property offender arrested

HYDERABAD

15 February 2021 21:03 IST

He shifted residence to Bidar and would visit Hyderabad for stealing

A 58-year-old ‘habitual’ property offender Mohammed Ibrahim Siddiqui was arrested by the KPHB Colony police of Cyberabad on Monday. Stolen property worth ₹ 10.20 lakh was recovered from his possession, the police said.

Ibrahim has admitted to 12 cases, including eight reported at KPHB police station, two each at Chandanagar and Patancheru.

He was detained under Preventive Detention Act in 2018. After completing detention, he moved to Bidar, to stay away from police radar. Since then, he would travel to Hyderabad during the weekends and looted locked houses and returned to Bidar. Since 1987, he has been involved in 87 cases. Police said the accused spent his earnings from thefts on luxury.

They said PD Act proposals would be prepared against him again.