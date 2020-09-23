GWAC extends aid to migrant’s family

GWAC president Donikeni Krishna and other office-bearers with the family members of Bhanu Chander.

HYDERABAD

23 September 2020 23:43 IST

Bhanu Chander died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment in Saudi Arabia

They live in different countries doing odd jobs but came together to help the family of Nirmal-based Gulf migrant, who died of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.

Migrants from Telangana working in Gulf countries, joining hands under the aegis of Gulf Workers Awareness Center (GWAC), handed over an aid of ₹2.72 lakh to the family of Bhanu Chander.

A resident of Narsapoor village in Kadem mandal of Nirmal district, Chander went to Saudi Arabia in search of livelihood.

Recently, he tested positive for coronavirus and died while undergoing treatment on August 9 in Ha’il of Saudi Arabia, GWAC president Donikeni Krishna said. Chander’s body was buried in Saudi Arabia as per COVID-19 protocols on September 21.

Responding to the call of the GWAC, several migrant workers in Gulf countries and other places abroad donated money. An amount of ₹1.5 lakh was made as fixed deposit in the name of Chander’s daughter.

Amounts of ₹40,000 and ₹30,000 were deposited in the bank in the names of Chander’s two sons.

An amount of ₹40,000 was handed over to the family in the presence of village sarpanch and other elders. Groceries worth ₹12,000 were also given to the family members.

Plea for ex gratia

Thanking those who extended help, Mr. Krishna urged the State government to announce an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to Chander’s family.

He demanded that a double bedroom house be allotted to the family.