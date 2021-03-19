Gurugram move on meat shops flayed

AIMIM president reacts on social media

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday criticised the Haryana government after a civic body in that State ordered the closure of meat shops every Tuesday.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram had reportedly cleared the decks for a closure of meat shops every Tuesday.

Reacting to a media report on Twitter, Mr. Owaisi asserted that meat is food for millions of Indians and that it should not be treated as impure. “How can beliefs get hurt by what other people are doing in their private lives? People are buying, selling or eating meat, they’re not forcing you to partake,” Mr. Owaisi said.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian also asked: “By this logic, close alcohol shops on Friday?”