Guru Nanak Jayanti to be celebrated across Telangana from Nov. 4-8

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 02, 2022 23:59 IST

The Sikh community in the city would celebrate the 553rd birth anniversary of founder of Sikh religion and first guru Guru Nanak on a grand scale across the State from November 4 to 8.

To mark the celebrations, the Prabandhak Committees of Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Marg, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj and Gurudwara Saheb-Secunderabad have joined hands to make the programme a grand success.

In this context, two Nagar Keertans (holy processions) will be taken out by the Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad on November 4 at 4 p.m. and another from Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Marg, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj, on November 5 at 4 p.m.

On the day of Prakash Utsav on November 8, a mass congregation will be held at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, from 10.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sharing the details here on Wednesday, Prabhandak Committee presidents S. Baldev Singh Bagga, S. Kuldip Singh Bagga and general secretaries S. Inderjeet Singh Tuteja and S. Jagmohan Singh said thousands of devotees from across the State will take part in the procession. Guru Granth Saheb (the holy scripture of Sikhs) will be carried on a decorated vehicle along with Nishaan Sahebans (religious flags) all along the procession.

