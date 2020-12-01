Guru Nanak jayanti celebrated

Shabad Keertans that stress on imbibing higher values of life and communal harmony recited

The 551th Prakash Utsav (birthday celebrations) of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism, concluded on Monday with large number of Sikh devotees and other community faiths celebrating it with religious fervour, gaiety and devotion by offering prayers at various gurudwaras across the State.

The major attraction of the concluding event was organised under the aegis of Prabhandak Committee Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad, where large number of Sikh devotees and members of other faiths participated in the ‘Vishaal Deewan’ (mass congregation) by offering prayers to Guru Granth Sahib Ji (holy scripture of Sikhs).

Prabhandak Committee president Sardar Baldev Singh Bagga and secretary Sardar Avtar Singh said that the mass congregation began at Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad, in the morning, and continued till 3 p.m. “It was marked by the recitations of Gurubani Keertans and Kathas (holy hymns) by renowned and reputed Ragi Jathas (Sikh preachers),” they said. Bhai Amarjit Singhji (Patiala), Bhai Bhupinder Singh (Sri Darbar Sahib, Golden Temple, Amritsar), Giani Jagdev Singh (GSS, head priest) and Bhai Harpreet Singh Hazuri Ragi Jatha and other reputed Ragi Jathas, who were invited from various parts of the country for the important occasion, recited Shabad Keertans that stressed on imbibing the higher values of life and communal harmony for which Guru Nanak strived. They also have thrown light on the teachings of Sikh Gurus who stood for national integration, peace, brotherhood and communal harmony. They asked devotees to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev which are very relevant these days. After the culmination of the congregation, the traditional Guru-Ka-Langar (free community kitchen) was served to all the devotees where they sat in the same row with discipline - promoting the feelings of togetherness, fraternity and concern for fellow human beings.