Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary fete from November 16 to 19

HYDERABAD

14 November 2021 23:09 IST

The birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev will be held under the auspices of Gurudwara Sahib of Secunderabad from November 16 to 19. The Prabhandak Committee of the gurudwara said on Sunday that ‘Nagarkeerthan’ (holy procession) will be taken out at 4 p.m on Tuesday and a grand Vishaal Deewan (mass congregation) will be held at Classic Gardens, Balamrai, on Wednesday from 10.30 a.m to 3.30 p.m. A night Keertan Darbar will be organised on Thursday at the gurudwara from 7.30 p.m. to 11 p.m. in which ‘Gurubani Keertans’ will be recited, said a press release.

The procession will be taken out from gurudwara and proceed via Rathi File bus station, Blue Sea Hotel, Keyes High School, Sangeet Crossroads, St Ann’s High School, Clock Tower and Manohar Talkies before returning to gurudwara in the evening. Guru Granth Sahebji (revered holy scripture of the Sikhs) will be carried on a decorated vehicle along with ‘Nishaan Sahebans’ (religious flags) all along the procession. The famous Sikh martial arts ‘Gatka’ and sword exercises will be performed.

During mass congregation next day, ‘Gurbani Keertans’ (holy hymns) by the reputed ‘Ragi Jathas’ (religious preachers) will be sung. This will be followed by ‘Guru Ka Langar’ (free community kitchen) for the devotees.

