Gurram Cheruvu, Nalla Cheruvu pipelines repaired

Water Board takes up restoration works in city

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has initiated measures to protect water supply from the impact of recent floods in the city.

As part of the measures, major pipelines of Krishna Ring Mains at Gurram Cheruvu and Nalla Cheruvu have been repaired and restored immediately, and supplies have been released through the mains, a statement from the Water Board informed.

Trunk distribution mains at Kismatpura, Golden Heights across Esi river and pipelines at Nallacheruvu, and Peerzadiguda were washed out, which have been relaid and supply restored, it said. 12 pump houses at Jagadgirigutta, Sainikpuri, Chilkalguda, and other locations, have been repaired and commissioned, besides repairing the electrical transformers at the pump houses.

Water supply sluice valve chambers and sewer manholes have been repaired. Flood affected areas are being supplied through water tankers. So far, a total of 2,530 tanker trips have been made to the areas. A total of 2.3 lakh chlorine tablets and 16.4 metric tonnes of bleaching powder have been distributed. Temporary relief works have been taken up with an expenditure of over ₹2 crore.

As part of relief measures to address sewerage overflow and chokage, sewer cleaning machines have been engaged in two shifts, and 700 workers deployed to attend to sewer line repairs.

A few preventive measures have been planned to control the damage in future. Trunk distribution mains across Musi river at Manchirevula, Kismatpura, and Golden Heights will be laid on pipeline bridges above the highest flood level of the river as permanent measure. Inlet sewer mains of the sewage treatment plants at Nanakramguda, and Gopannapally will be relaid away from the submergence area, as they got drowned in lake water during recent floods. Pump houses located underground will be provided with protection plinths.