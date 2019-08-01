Gunning for a cause

A team of ‘Sehjra Gunners’ of Bison Division embarked on a nine-day cycle expedition as part of an adventure activity on Tuesday, which would conclude on August 7, covering a distance of about 465 km to reach out to the kin of martyrs settled in the remote foothill villages of Tamil Nadu (Vellore), Tiruvannamalai and Krishnagiri.

The team comprises an officer, a junior commissioned officer and six other ranks.

The expedition was flagged off by General Officer Commanding, Bison Division, at Secunderabad on Tuesday.

The exercise is part of the Indian Army commemorating this year as the ‘Year of Next of Kin’ to reach out to the relatives of war heroes to inform them of the financial benefits that they are entitled to, and help them in resolving their pension-related problems.

The common issue that the kins of the deceased soldiers face is incorrect and incomplete documentation. Earlier this year, a team from Sehjra Gunners interacted with zila sainik/sainik welfare officers of the three districts in TN as part of internal security recce. During the interaction, the district authorities apprised the recce teams that ex-servicemen located in remote/foothill areas of their district were not able to accrue benefits from various outreach initiatives launched by the Indian Army, a press release said.

The current expedition is to find a solution to this with the help of the officials.