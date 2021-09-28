Gunners Day observed with zeal

The 195th Gunners’ Day was celebrated at Artillery Centre, commemorating the raising of the first modern artillery unit — 5 (Bombay) Mountain Battery in 1827 — with traditional zeal and fervour. Commandant Jaydeep Yadav laid a wreath at the AOC war memorial in a solemn ceremony and paid homage to the gallant soldiers of the regiment of artillery who gave the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Artillery, with its modern state-of-art weapon systems including guns, missiles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), has emerged as a major battle-winning factor. From conventional wars to border skirmishes and counter-insurgency operations, the gunners by their value and sacrifice have created a niche for themselves, he said.

Earlier, a commemorative run and a blood donation camp organised by the Red Cross Society and MNJ cancer hospital was held with the Golconda Gunners donating 100 units of blood, a press release said.