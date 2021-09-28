Hyderabad

Gunners Day observed with zeal

The 195th Gunners’ Day was celebrated at Artillery Centre, commemorating the raising of the first modern artillery unit — 5 (Bombay) Mountain Battery in 1827 — with traditional zeal and fervour. Commandant Jaydeep Yadav laid a wreath at the AOC war memorial in a solemn ceremony and paid homage to the gallant soldiers of the regiment of artillery who gave the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Artillery, with its modern state-of-art weapon systems including guns, missiles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), has emerged as a major battle-winning factor. From conventional wars to border skirmishes and counter-insurgency operations, the gunners by their value and sacrifice have created a niche for themselves, he said.

Earlier, a commemorative run and a blood donation camp organised by the Red Cross Society and MNJ cancer hospital was held with the Golconda Gunners donating 100 units of blood, a press release said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2021 6:43:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/gunners-day-observed-with-zeal/article36715665.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY