Gunner’s Day celebrated

A wreath laying ceremony was organised at Artillery Centre, Golconda, observing all COVID precautions without any mass gathering to commemorate 193rd Gunners Day. Artillery Centre Commandant Brigadier RR Kumar laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen soldiers. General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, Major General RK Singh,conveyed his best wishes to the serving and retired personnel of the Regiment of Artillery and lauded them for their selfless devotion and dedication to duty towards the Indian Army and the Nation.
The role of Bofors in Kargil conflict also established beyond doubt that artillery firepower plays a defining role in achieving victory in the modern battlefield. The accurate artillery fire on enemy positions during the Kargil war had reduced their defences to rubble thereby degrading the enemy's fighting potential, a press release said.
