Gun licence of BJP leader cancelled

The gun licence of the BJP district secretary Reddaboina Gopi has been cancelled by the district authorities after he was booked by the Yellareddypet police under various Sections of the IPC., including 307 (attempt to murder), on Friday night.

A case was registered against Gopi in connection with the alleged clash between the BJP and TRS local cadres over a “controversial” social media post in Yellareddypet town late on Friday night, sources said.

According to sources, Collector Anuraag Jayanti on Saturday issued orders cancelling the gun licence of Reddaboina Gopi as per the relevant provisions of the Arms Act, 1959.