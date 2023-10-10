HamberMenu
Gun licence-holders asked to deposit weapons

October 10, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Karimnagar Police Commissioner L. Subbarayudu has said that all the licence-holders of firearms in the district should deposit their weapons (arms and ammunition) at the nearest police stations in view of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 30.

In a statement, he said that the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr. PC had come into force with effect from October 19, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI)‘s Model Code of Conduct.

Strict action will be taken against firearms’ licence-holders who failed to deposit their weapons in compliance with the ECI norms, he said.

