Gulf migrants meet Vinod Kumar, seek Welfare Board

State Planning Board Vice Chairman B. Vinod Kumar has assured Gulf migrants that the government was concerned about their welfare and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would extend his help at any time.
Representatives of various Gulf workers’ welfare unions met Mr. Vinod Kumar with demands including that Telangana Gulf Workers’ Welfare Board be constituted immediately.
The other demands included bringing back the bodies of Gulf workers who die there at government cost, life insurance for Gulf workers, financial and diplomatic assistance to people jailed there for various offences and skill development of those returning to India.
Mr. Vinod Kumar said that he was aware of the problems of workers and would take their demands to the notice of the Chief Minister for expedited decision. Those who met him included Kotapati Narsimha Naidu, Manda Bheem Reddy, Yemul Ramesh, Jangam Balkishan, Muralidhar Reddy, Janagama Srinivas and Kunta Dasha Goud.
