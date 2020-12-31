Gulf employee leaders meet K.T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad

31 December 2020 00:13 IST

A delegation of Gulf Telangana Welfare and Cultural Association led by its president Patkuri Basanth Reddy met TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention on problems being faced by people of Telangana in the Gulf.

Mr. Reddy urged Mr. Rao to create the Telangana Gulf Employees Welfare Board with a corpus fund and also allocate at least ₹500 crore in the budget for welfare of Gulf employees who contribute hugely to Telangana’s growth. He asked the IT Minister to provide assistance of ₹5 lakh to the families of people who died in the Gulf.

He requested Mr. Rao to prevail upon the Union government to withdraw the circulars issued by it on the minimum referral wages for Gulf employees. Those circulars have reduced the wages recommended for Gulf employees. Manda Bheem Reddy and Gannaram Prashanth were part of the delegation.

