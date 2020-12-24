Gujarat team visits PJTSAU for study

Mutual cooperation: Gujarat government officials at PJTSAU on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

24 December 2020 23:41 IST

Delegates told about teaching, research and extension work taken up by varsity

A high-level official team from Gujarat led by its Principal Secretary (Education) Anju Sharma visited Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) on Thursday to study the academic, research and extension practices.

The team comprising Director of Higher Education M. Nagarajan, Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat University Himanshu Pandya and others had a meeting with the PJTSAU administration led by Vice-Chancellor V. Praveen Rao, ands Director (Research) R. Jagadeeshawar.

Mr. Praveen Rao explained to the visiting team about the teaching, research and extension work taken up by the university since its formation.

He stated that the university had recently entered into a memorandum of understanding with 11 agri start-ups and more such start-ups were likely to have a pact with the varsity soon.

He further told the visitors that they were planning to start PhD, PG, UG and practical classes in a phased manner in the backdrop of COVID conditions.

The Gujarat team also witnessed a demo on the use of drones and other research work related to it.

As part of helping the State government to take up a proper planning related to cropping patterns, the university had taken up a comprehensive study on the food consumption patterns, soil types, land, cropping patterns, yield and production and submitted a report, Mr. Praveen Rao told the visitors on Thursday.

As part of such plans, the government had encouraged cultivation of superfine paddy variety, Telangana Sona, during the Kharif season.

The Vice-Chancellor of PJTSAU further stated that they were conducting research with the cooperation of information technology department on the use of drones in areas of pesticide spraying, fertiliser broadcasting both in the agricultural research stations and on crops such as paddy, cotton, groundnut, redgram and others. They were planning to educate farmers on judicious use of fertilizer and pesticides to prevent wastage.

During a discussion between the two sides, it was agreed upon that there was a need to find ways to resolve the challenges being faced by the agri start-ups and training to the farmer producer organisations.

The Gujarat team also invited PJTSAU to visit their State for mutual cooperation and benefit.