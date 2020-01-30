Gujarat accounts for 46% emerging start-ups

More than 10,000 foreign students are pursuing education in Gujarat as of now and one of the prime reasons for Gujarat’s consistent green run is its safe environment coupled with a dedicated system of law and order.

Minister for Forests and Tribal Welfare, Gujarat, Ganpatsinh Vasava said at a press conference here that in addition to attracting investments from India and abroad, the State’s education sector has drawn a large number of students from various parts of the country as well.

He said that the number of sectoral universities in Gujarat is amongst the highest in the country giving credence to the fact that the State has ensured simultaneous development of generic as well as specialised colleges.

The Minister said that students in Gujarat have shown a notable entrepreneurial drive and the state accounts for 46% of the emerging start-ups in India, thanks to the Student Start-up and Innovation Policy.

A number of policies have been formulated to promote small, medium and large sized companies, thus, number of students graduating from universities in Gujarat are “Going the start-up way”.

The Minister was here to inaugurate the road show on “Study in Gujarat” that provided a glimpse of the education sector in that State. Representatives from highly-ranked NBA and NAAC accredited institutes from the State were part of the road show.