Guidelines to avail 20,000 litre free water supply benefit

Link your Customer Account Number with Aadhaar; Board training meter readers to establish Aadhaar link for slum residents

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has, through a press statement, informed that consumers will be eligible for the promised 20,000 litres per month free water supply only when they link their Customer Account Numbers with Aadhaar, as per the guidelines issued by government.

While domestic connections in slums are not required to fix meters, other domestic connections will have to have functional meters for eligibility for the scheme. In order to establish Aadhaar link for slum residents, the Board is training its meter readers to visit homes, while all other domestic consumers will have to visit Mee Seva centres or the water board’s website for the linkage. Name corrections as per the Aadhaar are allowed on the website, the statement said.

For more clarifications in this regard, consumers may call the customer relationship management centre at 155313 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. For supplying of mechanical meters, the Board has empanelled a total of 24 metering agencies, the details and contact numbers of which have been displayed on the Board’s website under the Free Water Supply Scheme tab.

Price of the meters, including GST and fixing charges, range between ₹1,498 and ₹2,147 depending on the size of the connection.

The domestic slum connections whose Aadhaar authentication is completed, and the other domestic connections with functional meters as on December 1, 2020, and Aadhaar linkage by April 1, 2021, are eligible for the scheme with effect from December 1, 2020.

For those fixing meters after December 1, 2020, and Aadhaar authentication by April 1, 2021, bills with rebate will be issued with effect from the date when meter is fixed.

For connections without functional meters by March 31, 2021, and for which Aadhaar authentication is not completed, bills will be issued as per existing tariff from December 1, without charging interest for four months, the statement said.