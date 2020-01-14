Guidelines prepared for Traffic Impact Assessment

GHMC’s proposal for mandatory Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA) report for building permissions has gained a concrete shape with formulation of guidelines.

In a report to be sent to the government for approval, the corporation has fixed the standard number of vehicles per hour for different kinds of buildings, so as to estimate the increase in traffic on the particular stretch in future.

Trip Generation Rates (TGR), as they are called, have been fixed for 23 land use classes, including super markets, multiplexes, theatres, schools, colleges, five-star hotels, private offices, health and fitness establishments, apartment buildings and others.

If approved by the government, builders of major development projects will have to submit a TIA to either GHMC or HMDA, as the case may be, while applying for building permission.

The proposal, first mooted more than a year and a half ago, has attained significance after the traffic mayhem witnessed in Hitec City during the monsoon season, when it had rained copiously.

As per the guidelines, the onus of getting TIA report prepared lies with the developer. He first has to submit TIA application through a qualified traffic consultant. The application will be reviewed by the GHMC to determine whether a TIA is required or not, based on the proposed gross floor area of the development.

If the proposed development land use type is not listed by GHMC, then the traffic consultant may be directed to carry out surveys at a similar site to determine the TGRs.

Based on the application, if it is felt that the TIA is required, the consultant should prepare methodology report, including such details as description of the development, study area, trip generation estimates, horizons and analysis periods, trip distribution assumptions, traffic count locations, accident data, and others.

The report will be reviewed by GHMC’s Transportation and Engineering officials, and if deemed satisfactory, the consultant will be directed to prepare the detailed TIA report.

If TIA is not required, then a circulation plan showing the location of access, parking supply, and internal traffic circulation will suffice for grant of building permission.

If prepared, TIA must include, apart from locational details and extent, future background traffic, trip generation from the development, trip distribution strategy, future development, and traffic flow patterns with and without such development, results of the traffic operational analysis, mitigation measures, and cost sharing of mitigation measures.

The decision for mandatory TIA has been taken to prevent traffic flow more than the carrying capacity of the roads, in view of spiralling development in certain locations of the city, officials said.

If the vehicle numbers are shown to remain within the carrying capacity of the road even after completion of the project, then permission may be issued. If not, then mitigation measures should be suggested to bring the road status back to before development. Such measures may include construction of flyovers or road widening or both. Part of the costs to implement the measures will have to be borne by the developer.