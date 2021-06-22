Guests at wedding assaulted over music, accused in custody

HYDERABAD

Around 10 persons who were attending a marriage in Nampally police station limits were injured after a group of men who objected to music being played there barged into the venue and assaulted the guests, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the wedding took place late on Monday night in Laxmi Nagar Community hall. The accused have been identified as Ahmed, Khaja Naseeruddin Qadri, Khaja Muneeruddin, and Saleemuddin Qadri.

Police said that around 9.30 pm, a marfa band started to play music. Soon after, Ahmed entered the community hall and switched off the lights, and began to beat the band members and pushed them out of the hall. Within a few minutes, others entered the community hall and began to beat the guests there. The accused also damaged a two-wheeler of one of the guests.

“A total of 10 persons are injured. The accused Ahmed, Khaja Naseeruddin Qadri, Khaja Muneeruddin, and Saleemuddin Qadri are in custody,” said Nampally Sub-Inspector J Sudhir said.

A case under sections 324, 448, 427, 506 read with section 34 Indian Penal Code has been booked and an investigation is underway.