GST outreach held for Telugu film industry

HYDERABAD

29 February 2020 22:41 IST

An interactive session was held with the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce here on Saturday under the ‘Central GST in Every District for You’, a GST outreach programme.

D. Purushotham, Principal Commissioner, Hyderabad GST Commissionerate and his team of officers gave presentations on New Returns System, e-invoicing at the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Jubilee Hills to clarify various issues related to provisions of Goods and Service Tax Acts and Procedures. Several stakeholders, representatives from the trade and tax payers explained about practical difficulties faced by them and the GST Commissionerate officers clarified their queries. Dr. Purushotham, and B. Raghu Kiran, Joint Commissioner, said that the outreach session was an opportunity to directly interact with the GST Officers and urged all the tax payers to get clarifications on the various issues faced by them. This was the third interactive session among the seven workshops planned in Hyderabad district.

Narayana Das Narang, president of Film Chamber Association, Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, representing the Writers Association, and Damodhar, secretary of Producers’ Council, attended the interactive session along with various other members of the film fraternity. Afternoon session was attended by various producers, distributors and exhibitors and various issues raised by them were addressed in the interactive session.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chamber said that they would submit a detailed representation to the Department seeking various policy interventions to be escalated to the Ministry.