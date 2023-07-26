ADVERTISEMENT

GSK leadership team meets KTR

July 26, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A senior leadership team of biopharma major GSK met IT and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao here and discussed growth and opportunities in the Lifesciences sector in Telangana.

“They discussed the future of the pharmaceutical industry and how technology will revolutionise the development and manufacturing of medicines and therapies,” the Minister tweeted on Tuesday on the meeting with GSK executives, including Chief Digital and Technology Officer Shobie Ramakrishnan, Global SVP and CTO Agam Upadhyay and VP-Tech Strategy and Performance Harpreet Bedi.

The GSK team was excited to learn about the growth of the Lifesciences sector in Telangana and how global companies are leveraging the ecosystem. Additionally, they explored synergies and potential areas of collaboration, he said on the meeting that took place at technology startup incubator T-Hub.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meets ambassador designate

Ambassador Designate of India to Slovakia Apoorva Srivastava called on the Minister, at T-Hub. The investment opportunities in Telangana and how the State can serve as a gateway to India for potential investors were among a host of issues discussed, Mr.Rama Rao tweeted. The Minister presented the phenomenal growth achieved by Telangana in various sectors, his office said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US