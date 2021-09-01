GSI Training Institute launches website

HYDERABAD

Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI), the training and capacity building wing of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), under the Ministry of Mines, has launched its website https://training.gsiti.gsi.gov.in/ for round-the-clock accessibility of various online training courses on Earth Sciences.

In tune with the ‘Digital India’ campaign of the Centre, the site designed for catering to the training needs of the geoscience fraternity, hosts over 33 recorded training courses of 164 lecture videos and awards completion certificates. New training announcements and lists of nominated participants of ongoing programmes are regularly uploaded and so far, over 12,380 participants have already registered on it.

GSITI, established in 1976, has eight other satellite training sites at Nagpur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Shillong, Raipur, Zawar (Rajasthan), Chitradurga (Karnataka), and Kuju (Jharkhand). Other than scientists from the GSI, those from ISRO, Department of Geology and Mines, Atomic Minerals Division, NMDC, NGRI, NHPC and the likes are being trained regularly.

A blend of both online and offline training has been taken up in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic with 134 training programmes held benefiting over 12,500 participants in the last one year. For Geosciences students, 22 e-lecture or training sessions were held for 6,000 undergraduate and post-graduate participants.

GSI, set up in 1851 primarily to find coal deposits for the Railways, has got into updating of national geoscientific information and mineral resource assessment through ground surveys, air-borne and marine surveys, natural hazards studies, glaciology, and seismo-tectonic study, besides systematic documentation of all geological processes derived out of surface and subsurface of India and its offshore areas, said a press release.