Growth opportunities in Telangana showcased to delegation from Vietnam 

June 28, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A high level business delegation from Vietnam, visiting Telangana to explore collaborations, was on Wednesday showcased the growth opportunities the State offers across a number of areas, from industries, tourism to healthcare.

Special Secretary-Investment Promotion to the Industries Department E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy addressed members of the visiting delegation at the 4th edition of India-Vietnam CEO Summit organised in the city by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

The Department officials also made a presentation on the strides made by Telangana, especially the growth in the GSDP and per capita income, the policies initiated to improve the ease of doing business, the leadership position of the State in the area of information technology. A number of aspects related to industrial developments, including the industrial parks as well as thrust on tourist, by highlighting the Buddhavanam near Hyderabad, was emphasised, said T. Sudhin Paul, Deputy Director, C&EP Department, in the office of Commissioner of Industries said.

The delegation members were also taken to the Buddha statue in Hussain Sagar lake and will be shown around various industrial and healthcare facilities on Thursday. Agriculture, IT sector as well as healthcare are some of the sector where members of delegation have evinced interest.

Indian Chamber of Commerce said the summit is aimed at promoting business collaboration, B2B discussions between India and Vietnam and strengthen the economies of both the countries.

