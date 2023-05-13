Growth model of Telangana is an idea whose time has come: KTR 

May 13, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana has undergone a revolutionary transformation in just nine years, since its formation, to become a pioneer with an emphasis on addressing fundamental problems and substantively fast-tracking growth across a number of sector, Minister for Industries and IT K. T. Rama Rao told a conference in London.

Once considered an arid region, where lakes and tanks in villages ran dry and people dug multiple bore wells, financial burdens resulted in farmer suicides, fluorosis was a big concern, Telangana now is a lush green State where farmers can grow two crops a year. On account of “what we did in irrigation, [towards] farmers welfare and other reforms, Telangana has ushered in five revolutions in agriculture and allied sectors,” Mr. Rama Rao said, addressing the ‘Ideas for India’ conference organised by global advisory firm EPG with Bridge India.

The Minister highlighted policy interventions and the unique schemes introduced by Telangana as well as achievements of the State in sectors such as power, health, rural development, economy and others. “Telangana’s per capita income grew more than 2.5 times... the State with 2.5% population [of the country] contributes to 5% of India’s GDP,” he said. On the industrial development front, he pointed to how Hyderabad is home to marquee tech companies and the city an emerging hub for innovation with government creating enablers such as T-Hub, the world’s largest startup incubator; T-Works, India’s largest prototyping centre; and We-Hub, the country’s first women entrepreneur incubator. “While we continue to focus on improving infrastructure and industry, we have not lost sight of the commitment to our environment,” he said, referring to the Haritha Haaram mass greening programme.

“Telangana model is an idea whose time has come. As India, we have to focus on the fundamentals and basics the way Telangana did,” the Minister said.

1,000 jobs for TS youth

Global leader in sports live streaming DAZN will be setting up a product development centre in Hyderabad. The investment will create 1,000 jobs for Telangana’s youth, the Minister’s office said in a release on his programmes in the U.K., where he is leading an official delegation.

The announcement, by the company, was made after a meeting between Mr. Rama Rao and DAZN Group’s Chief Technology Officer Sandeep Tiku and EVP-Communications Daisy Wells. The investment is a testimony to Telangana’s rising presence in innovation, media, and entertainment, the Minister’s office said.

An international over-the-top sports streaming service with presence in more than 200 countries and 60 million registered users, DAZN streams live and on-demand sports content, including major events like UEFA Champions League, English Premier League and NBA.