Growing clamour for extending Metro Rail to the Old City

‘It will greatly reduce travel time, frustration of motorists’

Will the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) chug into the Old City? That is a question which several voters are asking ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.

Residents of areas such as Noor Khan Bazaar, Dabeerpura and Kalapather said while the second phase of the HMR is slated to reach Shamshabad and Mehdipatnam, not much has been spoken about extending it to the Old City.

Mohammed Abdul Rafe, a businessman and resident of Noor Khan Bazaar, pointed out that several young men and women from the area are employed in the IT and ITeS industry in Hitec City and also work as salespersons in malls and other showrooms in the newer parts of town. Depriving them of the metro rail would mean excluding them from a fast and efficient mode of transport.

“Bringing the metro rail to the Old City is important. While many from Old City work within this area, there are thousands of others who travel to the other parts of the city such Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar and Miyapur on a daily basis for work. This means those travelling from point-to-point would greatly benefit due to the metro rail. It will reduce travel time and the frustrating experience of driving amid the city’s heavy traffic,” Mr Rafe says.

Old City residents said that while those living in neighbourhoods such as Malakpet and Azampura may benefit from existing Miyapur to L B Nagar corridor, the larger issue is that of access of those living further south to metro lines.

Shareef Mohiuddin, a resident of Dabeerpura, says that his work requires travelling to the newer parts of town and political parties must come together to extend the HMR line to Falaknuma as had been decided in the past.

“I do not know the reason behind the delay. But I think a people’s movement in required to put pressure on the government and political parties to get this done,” he said.