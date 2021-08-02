Group rivalry in TRS comes to the fore in Palair

KHAMMAM

02 August 2021 21:50 IST

Party leaders allege followers of MLA are implicating them in false cases for not toeing their line

The simmering group rivalry in the ruling TRS in Palair Assembly constituency took a new turn on Monday with a host of second rung leaders of the TRS levelling serious allegations against the followers of Palair MLA Kandala Upender Reddy of the TRS charging the latter with “implicating” them in “false cases” for not toeing their line.

A delegation of the TRS leaders and cadres from Palair constituency, believed to be staunch followers of former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, submitted a memorandum to Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier seeking appropriate action against those allegedly responsible for foisting ‘false cases’ against them in various police stations in the constituency.

In the memorandum, the aggrieved TRS leaders alleged that they were being targeted and harassed by the followers of the MLA with selfish political motives.

Meanwhile, sources close to the MLA refuted the allegations saying they were “politically motivated.” It may be mentioned that the followers of Mr Nageswara Rao and Mr Upender Reddy have been at loggerheads with each other in Palair constituency ever since the latter joined the TRS from the Congress in March 2019.

Mr Reddy won from Palair constituency on Congress ticket in 2018 Assembly elections, defeating Mr Tummala Nageswara Rao of the TRS.