Group-I hall tickets uploaded on TSPSC website; test on Oct.16

The Hindu Bureau
October 09, 2022 21:23 IST

HYDERABAD

Hall tickets of the Group-I preliminary test have been hosted on https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ — the website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) which is conducting the test.

The hall tickets can be downloaded till October 16 by the candidates. The test will be held on October 16 from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in several centres across Telangana. TSPSC has asked aspirants to follow the instructions provided on the hall ticket and website.

TSPSC saidit is replacing the OMR-based exam test booklet series (A, B, C, and D) with the test booklet number for this exam. The booklet number will be printed on the right corner of the cover page of the question paper. Candidates have to fill in the six-digit test booklet number in the boxes provided in the OMR answer sheet and bubble the appropriate circles with blue or black ballpoint pen.

For the convenience of aspirants, a model OMR sheet has been made available on the website.

