Group 1 aspirants reach Telangana Secretariat demanding postponement of mains exam

Updated - October 19, 2024 05:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Group-I job aspirants reached Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad on Saturday (October 19, 2024) demanding postponement of the mains exam.

Group-I job aspirants reached Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad on Saturday (October 19, 2024) demanding postponement of the mains exam. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Protesting Group I job aspirants broke through security barricades and reached the Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad on Saturday (October 19, 2024) afternoon.

Group-I job aspirants demanded postponement of the mains exam scheduled to be held from Monday (October 21, 2024) citing possible legal challenges to GO 29 and a host of other reasons. | Video Credit: Nagara Gopal

The demands

Hundreds of young men and women preparing to write their mains exam from Monday (October 21, 2024) reached the administrative headquarters for Telangana state from Ashok Nagar and Chikkadpally area capping a series of demonstrations and protests demanding postponement of the Group 1 exam citing possible legal challenges to GO 29, quality of books prescribed by Telugu Akademi and a host of other reasons. 

Group-I job aspirants blended in with the stalled traffic and reached Telangana Secretariat. | Video Credit: Nagara Gopal

Shouting slogans and holding up placards that read ‘We want justice’, the aspirants blended in with the stalled traffic and reached the Secretariat where they are squatting till the filing of this report. 

High Court dismisses pleas, hurdles cleared for conduct of Group-I examination

Published - October 19, 2024 05:16 pm IST

Hyderabad / Telangana

