Group 1 aspirants reach Telangana Secretariat demanding postponement of mains exam

Protesting Group I job aspirants broke through security barricades and reached the Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad on Saturday (October 19, 2024) afternoon.

The demands

Hundreds of young men and women preparing to write their mains exam from Monday (October 21, 2024) reached the administrative headquarters for Telangana state from Ashok Nagar and Chikkadpally area capping a series of demonstrations and protests demanding postponement of the Group 1 exam citing possible legal challenges to GO 29, quality of books prescribed by Telugu Akademi and a host of other reasons.

Shouting slogans and holding up placards that read ‘We want justice’, the aspirants blended in with the stalled traffic and reached the Secretariat where they are squatting till the filing of this report.