Ground breaking for Hyderabad Pharma City likely soon, says KTR

A project to consolidate on Telangana’s strengths in Life Sciences sector, it is in receipt of all environmental clearances, but held up due to a few court cases

Telangana government’s ambitious Hyderabad Pharma City project, on completion the largest such integrated cluster globally, has received all environmental clearances but its launch is held up due to some ongoing court cases, Minister for Industries and IT K. T. Rama Rao said on Saturday.

“We have got all the environmental clearances... no challenges whatsoever. Last few cases that remain in the court is what is holding us back or else it would have been up and running already,” he said, hoping the ground breaking would happen soon.

Mr. Rama Rao, who was addressing CII Southern Region Council meeting in Hyderabad, said this pointing to how Telangana is keen on consolidating its strength in the Life Sciences sector with the project. Aerospace and defence as well as Information Technology are also focus sectors, he said listing initiatives of the government to improve the ease of doing business, promoting innovation and facilitating inclusive growth.

Telangana Minister for Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao, former Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana and CII SR Chairperson Suchitra Ella and Deputy Chairman Kamal Bali at the CII SR Council meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

In the eight years since its launch, the TS-iPASS policy of time-bound clearance or deemed approval has been instrumental in attracting projects worth $35 billion. As many as 20,000 proposals with a potential to generate 16 lakh direct jobs have been approved under the policy. “The story has just begun... have only scratched the surface,” the Minister remarked.

Additionally, Telangana has taken a ‘meet or beat’ approach on incentives to investors under which it will either meet or make a better offer than what other States have offered. Improving quality of doing business and lowering the cost of doing business are areas of focus for the State, he said, adding the government is driving growth with its emphasis on infrastructure development, progressive policies and uninterrupted power supply.

Centrally located, no corruption

Telangana is “centrally located, has enough land and water and there is no corruption, no graft, what you see is what get,” Mr. Rama Rao said, seeking to underscore the role the State can play in Indian industry capitalising on the China Plus One strategy of global entities.

CII in a release said Chairperson of CII-SR Suchitra Ella and Deputy Chairman Kamal Bali appreciated Telangana government efforts to make the State one of the best in the country in terms of infrastructure development and attracting investments.