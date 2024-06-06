GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Grocery warehouse found dusty and unhygienic; infested products seized

Updated - June 06, 2024 07:50 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Task Force team of the Commissioner of Food Safety inspected a Blinkit warehouse at Devar Yamjal in Medchal Malkajgiri district on Wednesday.

During the inspection, the team found the premises to be disorganised, unhygienic, and dusty, particularly at the storage racks. There were no Food Safety and Training Certification (FOSTAC) trainees available, and food handlers were found without headgear, gloves, or aprons.

Besides, medical fitness certificates for the food handlers were not available. Cosmetic products were stored alongside food products, and the licence of Whole Farm Congruence Trade and Services Private Limited did not comply with the FSSAI Act regarding the address mentioned on the label.

The inspection also revealed that products manufactured by Kamakshi Foods had expired, leading to seizure of VSR products, including ‘suji’, raw peanut butter, ‘maida’, ‘poha’, ‘besan’ and ‘bajra’.

Infested whole farm ragi flour and toor dal worth ₹52,000 were seized, and samples were sent to a lab for analysis. Notices will be issued, and further action will be taken accordingly, an official said.

“We take safety and hygiene standards very seriously. We are closely working with our warehouse partner and the food safety department to implement corrective actions,” a Blinkit spokesperson said.

