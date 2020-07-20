Grievance redressal box at Collectorate

With increasing cases of COVID-19 affecting official work, Nizamabad Collector C. Narayan Reddy has decided to do away with weekly Prajavani programme conducted every Monday. Instead, he asked people coming to the meet him to drop their grievances in a specially installed box on the Collectorate premises.
“I request people not to go to any office to submit their representations. Instead, they can drop their representations in the box and we will surely redress their grievances at the earliest,” Mr. Reddy said in a statement issued in Nizamabad on Sunday.
Stating that every one coming to the Collectorate has to wear a mask and ensure physical distancing, the Collector said the representations could be dropped in the designated box.
In addition, people unable to make it to the Collectorate can mail their representations to dronzb@gmail.com. The same representations would be forwarded to the concerned departmental heads for speedy action, he added. He also appealed to the citizens of Nizamabad not to venture out of their houses as there is spike in Coronavirus cases in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath