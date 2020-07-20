Grievance redressal box at Collectorate

With increasing cases of COVID-19 affecting official work, Nizamabad Collector C. Narayan Reddy has decided to do away with weekly Prajavani programme conducted every Monday. Instead, he asked people coming to the meet him to drop their grievances in a specially installed box on the Collectorate premises.

“I request people not to go to any office to submit their representations. Instead, they can drop their representations in the box and we will surely redress their grievances at the earliest,” Mr. Reddy said in a statement issued in Nizamabad on Sunday.

Stating that every one coming to the Collectorate has to wear a mask and ensure physical distancing, the Collector said the representations could be dropped in the designated box.

In addition, people unable to make it to the Collectorate can mail their representations to dronzb@gmail.com. The same representations would be forwarded to the concerned departmental heads for speedy action, he added. He also appealed to the citizens of Nizamabad not to venture out of their houses as there is spike in Coronavirus cases in the district.