GRIET gets A++ from NAAC

Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology (GRIET) has received the highest rating of A++ from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The grading was conferred on GRIET by NAAC on the basis of evaluation of its performance in seven different quality parameters like curricular aspects, teaching learning evaluation, research and extension activities. Only a handful of higher education institutions in the country have managed to get A++ rating, a press release said.

The management of GRIET and principal Dr. Praveen Jugge appreciated the faculty, staff and students for the achievement, which is considered the best any educational institution can aspire for.

NAAC is an autonomous institution under UGC that evaluates the performance of educational institutions on several parameters, including recruiters while arriving at the grade.