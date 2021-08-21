Two colleges celebrate graduation day

Hyderabad

21 August 2021 20:55 IST

TKR College of Engineering and Technology (TKRCET) conducted its first graduation ceremony after attaining autonomous status where 486 students received their certificates.

Chevella MP G. Ranjit Reddy was the chief guest and felicitated the toppers with medals. Former MLA and chairman of TKR Group Teegala Krishna Reddy was also present. J. Tejasri from the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) branch, who was the topper across the streams, was awarded the medals by the chief guest.

Mr. Ranjit Reddy motivated the students to dabble in entrepreneurship and focus on startups if they wished to make a difference to the society, instead of just becoming job seekers. He said the current environment was great for entrepreneurs and those with innovative ideas. Principal D.V. Ravi Shankar, dean (academics) Suresh Rao, Teegala Amarnath Reddy and Teegala Harinath Reddy were among present.

Meanwhile, Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology (GRIET) also celebrated its 21st Graduation day on Saturday where 1,169 B. Tech and 98 M.Tech students were awarded provisional certificates for the academic year 2020-21.

JNTU-Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Katta Narasimha Reddy, who attended the function as the chief guest, appreciated the efforts of the college management in providing quality education. All the toppers of undergraduate and post graduate courses were awarded gold medals.

GRIET executive director Vani Gokaraju, CEO M.G. Sekaram, director Jandhyala N Murthy, SAO K.V.S. Raju, department heads and deans attended the event. Principal Praveen Jugge presented the academic report for year 2020-21.