Grid Dynamics opens tech centre in Hyderabad

Enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions provider Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc has commenced its India operations with the opening of an engineering and technology centre in Hyderabad.

A plan that unfolded in May this year has taken shape in less than six months with a 300-seater facility at Knowledge Park, the Nasdaq-listed firm said after IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao inaugurated the centre.

While phase-1 operations have commenced with a 150-seater, the phase-2 with additional 150 seats is likely to go live in March 2023. “This maiden venture in India is part of a strategic global expansion blueprint and expected to ultimately house a significant part of the [firm’s] global workforce,” said Grid Dynamics, which counts Fortune 1000 companies among its customers.

“We have a clear strategy to grow in India starting with Hyderabad at its core for bringing the best breed of engineers and technologists to solve the most complex business problems for our global enterprise customers. Our push for scale will be furthered by our concrete merger and acquisition strategy and technology partnerships in India,” CEO Leonard Livschitz said.

“Grid Dynamics’ choice of Hyderabad in Telangana is a clear testimony of the success of the government’s vision for making it easy for multinational companies to operate with ease and speed,” the Minister said.

The firm said that it has launched an internship programme through partnerships with IIT-Hyderabad, BITS Pilani and MNIT Allahabad. The six-month internship programme will commence from January.

Also, over the last six months, it has hired the core leadership team in India and has built a strong critical mass of engineers in areas of AI, Cloud, data engineering, full stack engineering and solution architecture. The company is also hiring business and technology veterans in the region to serve as coaches and mentors to the workforce.