Greyhounds constable ends life

HYDERABAD

08 July 2020 20:51 IST

A 42-year-old head constable (HC) committed suicide on the Greyhounds campus in Narsingi on Wednesday, police said.

Narsingi police said Chand Pasha, who was posted with the Greyhounds, used a service weapon of a colleague to take his own life at a checkpoint near the armoury.

“The incident took place around 9 am. The deceased was with the First Battalion. He was having some personal problems which he used to discuss with colleagues. This is the preliminary investigation. He was from Suryapet and is survived by wife and two sons,” Narsingi inspector Gangadhar said.

(Suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000 or 66661117)