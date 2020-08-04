GreenCo Platinum Plus rating for ITC Bhadrachalam unit

The integrated facility of ITC’s Paperboards & Specialty Papers Business Division (PSPD) in Bhadrachalam has received the GreenCo Platinum+ rating from the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Green Business Centre.

It is the only facility in the pulp and paper sector and the second company overall in the country to have received the prestigious rating. Stating this, a release from ITC said the rating, given to industries for demonstrating leadership and commitment towards environment conservation, is a recognition for ITC’s core commitment to sustainable business practices and efforts to combat climate change.

Corporate Management Committee Member of ITC Sanjay Singh said PSPD’s commitment towards being at the forefront of environmental resources conservation and replenishment has helped it synergise environmental and economic sustainability. The GreenCo Platinum + rating “encourages us to further strengthen our interventions and programmes that contribute towards creating a positive environmental footprint.”

The release said the Green Company rating system evaluates performance of green features of companies on 10 broad green parameters – energy efficiency, renewable energy, CHG emissions, water conservation, waste management, material conservation, green supply chain, product stewardship and life cycle assessment, innovation for environment and green infrastructure.